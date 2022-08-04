Central agencies working like BJP’s wings: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA, August 4: Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said the ruling party is using central agencies only against the Opposition parties’ leaders.

“The central agencies are working like the wings of the BJP in the country. They are acting only against leaders in the Opposition parties. The officials in those agencies are working under tremendous pressure and they are forced to do one-sided investigations to frame Opposition leaders,” he said.

“I am not afraid of central agencies but why they are targeting only the leaders of opposition parties? Why are they not reaching Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi? Where is Lalit Modi? Actress Sushmita Sen has met Lalit Modi but central agencies are unable to trace him and other fugitives,” Tejashwi said.

Ahead of the “Pratirodh March”, the RJD is trying to formulate a plan and make it successful. Yadav on Thursday met leaders of Left parties and Congress to make the rally successful.

Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government, saying: “The people of the country are miffed over issues such as price rise, corruption, unemployment etc. The Narendra Modi-led government cannot discuss the issues which are affecting the common people. They are just misleading it. The people of the country and Bihar know their ploy and will give answers at the right time.”

Hectic activities have been underway in the political circles of Bihar since the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to the state on July 31. Both had conducted road shows in Patna to showcase the “saffron might”. That event has been considered as preparation for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

The Opposition leaders of Bihar have plans to counter that event, and decided to come out with “Pratirodh March” led by the RJD, here on August 7.

The Congress which parted ways with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ after the 2020 assembly election also joined hands with the RJD and the Left to challenge the BJP in Bihar.