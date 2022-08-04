Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

NEW DELHI, August 4: Former senior Congress leader from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday joined the BJP along with his wife Renuka Bishnoi.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at party headquarters here.

Welcoming Bishnoi to the party, Khattar said that his joining will strengthen the organisation.

Khattar mentioned that Bishnoi has supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and also supported the BJP during the Rajya Sabha poll in June despite being a Congress MLA.

After joining the party, Bishnoi said that Prime minister Modi is the best Prime Minister of the country who always thinks about the country and the welfare of the poor.

Bishnoi also appreciated Khattar and said despite being the chief minister for eight years his reputation is spotless.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and media department head Anil Baluni also were present during the joining of Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, served two terms as a Lok Sabha Member and is serving fourth term as a Member of Haryana Legislative Assembly from Adampur constituency. Bishnoi’s wife is also an ex-MLA Congress MLA.

Bishnoi crossed- voted, which led to the defeat of party candidate and former Union minister Ajay Maken in the Rajya Sabha poll. For cross-voting against the party candidate, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi removed Bishnoi from all party positions, including the post of a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect.