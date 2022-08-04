Punjab waives outstanding electricity bills till Dec 2021

CHANDIGARH, August 4: Fulfilling yet another promise made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan to the people of the state, the Punjab government has waived outstanding electricity bills of all domestic category consumers till December 31, 2021.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has issued a notification in this regard.

Announcing an amnesty for defaulting domestic electricity consumers, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said the outstanding electricity bills till December 31, 2021, of those who have not paid their dues till June 30, 2022, have been waived.

The minister said those disconnected power connections, which are not possible to restore, will be issued again by the PSPCL on the request of the applicant.

He said the charges incurred for the new domestic electricity connection, which are to be paid by the electricity consumers, will also be reimbursed by the Punjab government to the PSPCL.

All other consumers like government hospitals, dispensaries, places of worship, government sports institutes, military rest houses, government aided educational institutes and attached hostels, etc, will not be covered under this amnesty scheme.

The government has been providing 300 units free electricity to all eligible residents of state every month.