BJP Karyakartas demand removal of SP, DC West Garo Hills

SHILLONG, August 5: In continuation of peaceful protests for a fair probe for State Vice President, Bernard N. Marak, party Karyakartas of West Garo Hills organised a signature campaign on Thursday, August 4th for the removal of SP and DC West Garo Hills.

According to the protesters, the presence of a single media house during the investigation, that belongs to a close aide of the chief minister draws speculation of evidence that the concerned were privy to matter.

In defence of Marak, the party workers claim that the farmhouse has been operational since 2019, but the raid was carried out 6 months prior to elections. They believe that there is manipulation for election gains involved.

Demanding an independent inquiry, the party workers allege that since Marak had made political inroads into the CM’s constituency and hence proving competitor, they ask other state leaders to support their cause for impartial proceedings.

If their demands are not met, the party workers said that they will be left with no choice other than resorting to indefinite hunger strike.