Bihar: After Saran, hooch claims three lives in Vaishali

Patna, Aug 6 : After Saran, suspected spurious liquor claimed three lives in neighbouring Vaishali district of Bihar.

As per local villagers, two others are critically ill.

The tragedy occurred in two separate villages. While two men died in Sardei village, the third person succumbed in Dhadhua.

Sunil Chaudhary and Vikash Chaudhary of the Sardei village were relatives. Two others are battling for their lives.

They had consumed spurious liquor during “Chathi” (a celebration on the sixth day after the child is born) in Sardei village. Vikash’s brother Shambhu Chaudhary also consumed liquor and stated to be critical.

Another incident was reported in Dhadhua village under Jandaha police station in Vaishali district when a person named Karan Kumar consumed liquor on Friday night. He complained of abdominal pain on Saturday morning. The family members rushed him to a hospital in Jandaha where he succumbed.

The district administration Vaishali has sent a medical team apart from police to investigate the incident. Sources say that some more people had consumed spurious liquor so the death toll may rise.

Meanwhile, the toll reached 13 in the Saran liquor tragedy that occurred on Wednesday night. As many as 17 persons have lost their eyesight.

The fatality is expected to rise further. (IANS)