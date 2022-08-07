Eknath Shinde in Delhi, may hold talks with BJP bigwigs on Maha cabinet expansion

New Delhi, Aug 7 : Amid discussions about cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the national capital where he will attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday.

After reaching Delhi on Saturday, Shinde said that he is visiting the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting.

More than 35 days have passed after Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the oath of office but cabinet is yet to be expanded.

However as per sources, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are already in the capital and may discuss cabinet expansion with the bigwigs of the BJP.

It is being said that list of ministers has been made and approval of BJP high command has to be taken for allotting departments.

On June 30, rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena under the leadership of Shinde have formed government with BJP’s support. But they are they are under constant attack of opposition over non-expansion of the cabinet till now.

Issue of membership of rebel MLAs is also pending in the Supreme Court.

It is being said that the new cabinet can be formed before August 15. (IANS)