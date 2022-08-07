India beat Bangladesh 5-2 to clinch SAFF U20 title

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6: Striker Gurkirat Singh scored four goals including a hat-trick, while Himanshu Jangra scored the another as India U20 routed Bangladesh U20 5-2 in the final to emerge champions in the SAFF U20 Championship after extra time at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Friday.

Both teams were locked 1-1 at the interval, and 2-2 after completion of regulation time. Gurkirat scored in the 1st, 60th, 94th and the 99th minutes respectively, while Himanshu scored in the 92nd minute. For Bangladesh, Rajon Howladar and Shahin Mia scored in the 44th and 48th minutes.

Drama unfolded right after kick-off as India U20 were awarded a penalty within 20 seconds. Gurkirat converted from the spot to put India into an early lead.

Bangladesh restored parity at the stroke of interval – Rajon Howladar’s shot evading the jungle of legs and bulging the net.

Changing over, Bangladesh took the lead within three minutes. Shain Mia’s rasper hit the post, and rolled in.

The equaliser came within three minutes when a clearance fell to Gurkirat just outside the box and he fired in at the 60th minute.

India took the lead in the second minute of extra-time (92nd minute), Himanshu scoring. Gurkirat completed his hat-trick in the 94th minute.

The fifth goal for India came in the 99th minute – Gurkirat scoring off another screamer. (IANS)