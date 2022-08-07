Langsning annihilate Malki 5-0

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 6: Langsning FC demolished Malki SC 5-0 in the 32nd match of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Saturday after braces by Shano Tariang and Dibinroy Nongspung.

Langsning had routed Malki 4-0 in the first leg and bettered their result here.

Shano Tariang (22’, 34’) and Dibinroy Nongspung (58’, 59’) and Roikhihbha Nongtdu (74’) gave Langsning a second massive win over Malki. Tariang is now a frontrunner in the race to be top scorer, having scored six goals this season.

Second-placed Langsning had accumulated 14 points while Malki were second from the bottom with just 4. The victory takes Langsning to 17, still 2 points behind leaders Mawlai SC, who have a game in hand.

Malki made several changes to their starting XI, while Langsning went with just the one – swapping out Surjay Kumar Pariyar for Frolicson Dkhar in goal.

Malki were guilty of giving the ball away far too often and that cost them against the two-time champions.

Lucas Syngkli was the first player guilty when he let the ball go to Kitboklang Pale, who took a shot. However, his attempt was blocked by a dive from Malki goalkeeper Rihoklang Khongjoh. But while the effort of the custodian was good, he did not punch the ball away far enough. Khongjoh tried to make amends by scrambling towards the ball but Tariang got there first and slotted the rebound in.

In the 34th minute, another loose ball saw Tariang make a solo run forward and then shoot low past the keeper.

Tariang had his opportunity for a hat-trick in the second half but could not find the target. Instead, the chances fell to centre back Dibinroy Nongspung, who capitalised on openings to score a quick brace before the hour mark.

Malki pressured from the start of the second half and that left them vulnerable at the back. Nongtdu made use of this to scythe his way into the box and ease the ball past Khongjoh for his second goal of the season.

For their part, Malki did not create all that many chances of their own, though Kyrpadlang Tariang had a couple – trying to push his way through several defenders, he was able to take a shot just before half time but was off balance and it was easily gathered by Dkhar. His 61st minute attempt was stronger but the Langsning goalie denied him again with an outstretched boot.

On Tuesday, Rangdajied United FC (12 points) will take on Nangkiew Irat SC (9 points) at 4 pm. Rangdajied had won the reverse fixture 3-1.