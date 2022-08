Death anniv

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s 81st death anniversary will be observed at Brookside Rilbong Shillong on Monday from 8 am onwards. A statement in this regard informed that the programme will be attended by Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice Sanjib Banerjee, as the chief guest. It was also informed that people who are double-vaccinated will be allowed at the programme.