Nerves get the better of India’s eves as they lose to Australia in cricket final

Birmingham, Aug 8: The Indian women’s cricket team once again succumbed to the big stage fright to suffer a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The Women In Blue lost the battle of nerves and the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and shots.

Beth Mooney (61 off 41) made a stroke-filled half century as Australia managed to reach 161 for eight despite a spirited fielding effort from India.

With 50 needed off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, and Harmanpreet (65 off 43) in the middle of a special innings, it should have been a straightforward chase for India.

However, India found a way to fluff it as they lost eight wickets for 32 runs to come short in a major final once again. India’s inexplicable batting collapse was also reminiscent of their failure in the 2017 ODI World Cup final in England.

Sharing an 96-run stand after the fall of openers, Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues (33 off 33) were controlling the chase but the latter’s dismissal triggered the collapse.

India were eventually bowled out for 152 with three balls left.

It was between 14.3 overs and 15.5 overs that India lost the game with Jemimah being bowled by Megan Schutt and Harmanpreet playing a suicidal lap-scoop off Ashleigh Gardner which was pouched by an alert Alyssa Healy.

Earlier, Australia opted to bat on a bright and sunny afternoon. Mooney (61 off 41)and skipper Meg Lanning (36 off 26) stitched a 78-run stand. Australia looked set for a 180 plus total but India fought back in the last five overs taking five wickets for 35 runs. (PTI)