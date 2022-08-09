Australia pummel India in hockey final

Birmingham, Aug 8: In one of its worst performances in recent times, the Indian men’s hockey team suffered an embarrassing 0-7 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Australia to settle for a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Australia blew India away with their whirlwind speed and relentless attacks, extending their dominance of the CWG stage.

Since hockey’s introduction at the Games in 1998, Australia has always stood on top of the podium.

The Indians looked rusty and clueless as they conceded too much space to the Australians in the mid-field, which allowed the Kookaburras to make inroads.

Australia secured their three penalty corners inside the first 10 minutes and broke the deadlock from the third through Govers, whose flick went between India custodian Sreejesh’s legs.

A minute before the first quarter, Ephramus scored from a counter-attack from the right flank.

It rained goals for Australia with Anderson making it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, scoring of a rebound, tapping in from close range after Sreejesh made the initial save.

India’s only shot at goal came in the 24th minute but Akashdeep Singh’s reverse hit was saved by Australian goalie Andrew Charter.

Australia added two more goals to their tally in a span of two minutes before half time through Wickham (26th), who deflected in Tim Brand’s pass, and Anderson (27th) to take complete control of the match at half-time.

In the 42nd minute, Ephramus scored his second goal with a neat deflection before Ogilvie added another four minutes later. (PTI)