Mawlai body to organise ‘black flag’ day on Aug 13

SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Ka Sur Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (voice of the Hynniewtrep people) on Tuesday urged residents of Mawlai to hoist black flags instead of the Tricolour in protest against the delay by the NPP-led MDA government in making the report on the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew public.

“As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav there is an appeal to the citizens to hoist the Tricolour. But we would appeal the residents of Mawlai to hoist black flags in protest against the MDA government,” the organisation’s vice chairman Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said.

The organisation also appealed people to display black flags on their four-wheelers and two-wheelers, especially on August 13 to commemorate the first death anniversary of the former HNLC leader.

Kharlyngdoh said they were not against the 75th celebrations of India’s independence and their “black flag” appeal was mainly aimed at targeting the MDA government.

“May be next year we would appeal the people to hoist the Tricolour after those responsible for the killing of Thangkhiew are brought to justice,” Kharlyngdoh said.

The organisation will screen a short documentary on Thangkhiew at Mawlai stand bus on the evening of August 12 which will be followed by a public meeting.

On August 13, the organisation will join hands with the Thangkhiew family and release black balloons to recall the black day when police had forcefully taken away the life of the former HNLC leader.

Kharlyngdoh asked the Meghalaya Police not to send its personnel to Mawlai area on August 12 and 13 to prevent any unwanted incident.