Meghalaya Governor flags in Indian Army bike expedition

Shillong, Aug 11: Indian Army organised a trans Meghalaya bike rally with the theme of ‘Freedom Ride – Trans Meghalaya Monsoon Odessey’ from 3 August to 10 August, 2022 to pay homage to the freedom fighters of Meghalaya as well as glorify the unseen beauty of the state.

The expedition after the adventurous, challenging and thrilling riding of 8-day across 1100 kms was flagged in, in a grand military ceremony by Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya on Wednesday at Umroi Military Station in presence of GOC Red Horns Division and civil dignitaries.

The military ceremony commenced with a Guard of honour to the Governor and was followed by arrival of the freedom ride at the venue led by the army band on a ceremonial tune. The team leader, Brigadier KM Shende, Shaurya Chakra sought formal permission of the Governor to close the Meghalaya Monsoon Odyssey.

The Governor was felicitated by Major General S Murugesan, GOC, Red Horns Division during the occasion. The riders were also felicitated by the chief guest.

A grand cultural extravaganza showcasing the rich valour of the Indian Army by virtue of marshal dances and martial tunes were organised along with special programme by students of Army Public School, Umroi to commemorate the event.

During the expedition, the team visited the memorials of three famous freedom fighters of the state historically known as U Kiang Nongbah, Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma and U Tirot Singh who sacrificed their lives as a precursor to India’s freedom struggle against the British and paid homage to them on behalf of the Indian Army.

At Mairang, the floral homage was conducted in the presence of Phester Manik Syiemlieh, U Syiem Ka Hima Nongkhlaw or the traditional Chief of the age-old indigenous administrative jurisdiction where one of the martyrs, U Tirot Sing was the chief of the same kingdom when he was captured by the British.

The riders representing the Indian army, had detailed interactions with Deputy Commissioners, Civil Administration, Superintendents of Police and the Police force, students and locals.