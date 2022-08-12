Langsning held 1-1 by underdogs Mawkhar

SHILLONG, Aug 11: Langsning FC wasted the opportunity to climb to the top of the Shillong Premier League standings after being held 1-1 by minnows Mawkhar SC in the 35th match of the season at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Thursday.

In contrast, Langsning had handed Mawkhar a 3-1 defeat in their first leg meeting on July 27.

Both goals were scored through a penalty with Shano Tariang putting Langsning in the lead with a 33rd minute conversion before Mawkhar’s Lyngketlut Myrchiang restored parity in the 69th minute.

Despite being placed at the bottom of the table, Mawkhar have already held a top-three side three times this season, having previously drawn with Rangdajied United FC and Mawlai SC.

Before the match, Langsning were in second place with 17 points, while Mawkhar were at the bottom with 2 points to their credit. Full three points would have taken Langsning ahead of Mawlai (19 points).

Mawkhar were missing several players either through injury or suspension while the Langsning management took no chances and fielded a full-strength squad, though the players looked less than sparkling.

In fact, it was Mawkhar who had the majority of the chances but scoring has been a problem for them throughout the season and that continued today.

Justerwell Tham and Aibanraplang Dohling were both in the thick of the action and took their chances but were denied by the Langsning defenders and goalkeeper Frolicson Dkhar.

At the other end, Figo Syndai, Tariang and Kitboklang Pale were the danger men but it was not until the latter was tripped in the box by the outstretched leg of a Mawkhar defender that Langsning got into the lead, which was accomplished after Tariang sent Mawkhar keeper Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew the wrong way with the penalty.

A neat little through ball by Pale saw Syndai score in the 50th minute but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

Mawkhar demonstrated that their young bunch of players have talent by getting into good positions but they also showed lack of experience in converting those chances into goals.

Nevertheless, when Ronney Kharbudon fouled Bansanbha Khongsdam in the box with a wild swipe, Myrchiang made no mistake from the spot and equalised proceedings.

Langsning appeared a little rattled after that and made a couple of silly mistakes but, while still aggressive, Mawkhar were not inclined to concede again and kept plenty of men back in defence.

There were a few late chances for both sides, with Tariang nailing a shot straight to Kharsyntiew in the 79th minute. The goalkeeper spilled the ball but managed to gather it up again before Pale could get to it.

In stoppage time, Pale took a short free-kick which Kynsaibor Lhuid then fired at goal.

The ball clipped a defender and then struck the upright, much to Langsning’s frustration.

Mawkhar countered after this and Restorewell Marbaniang found himself in open space on the right flank. He took an accurate shot that was heading for goal but Dkhar flung himself to his right and palmed the ball away.

On Friday, Malki SC will take on leaders Mawlai SC.

Mawlai had earlier won their match 4-0 on July 9.