Centre notifies appointment of 20 judicial officers, six advocates as judges to various HCs

A statement from the Centre said: “In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (l) of Article 217 and Clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint judges/additional judges to high courts as per the list attached.”

Two judicial officers appointed as judges to the Himachal Pradesh High Court are: Sushil Kukreja and Virender Singh. Two judicial officers appointed as judges to the Orissa High Court are: Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash.

Four advocates appointed as judges to Telanagana High Court are: Enugula Venkata Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik and Kaja Sarath.

Two advocates appointed as additional judges of the Telangana High Court are: Jagannagari Sreenivas Rao and Namavarapu Baleshwar Rao.

Two judicial officers appointed as additional judges to the Gauhati High Court are: Susmita Phukan Khaund and Mitali Thakuria.

Eight judicial officers appointed as additional judges to the Allahabad High Court are: Renu Agarwal, Mohd. Azhar Husain Idrisi, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Jyotsna Sharma, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar, Surendra Singh-I, and Nalin Kumar Srivastava.

According to the notification, six judicial officers have been appointed as additional judges to the Karnataka High Court: Anil Bheemsen Katti, Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja, Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi, Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga, and Talkad Girigowda Shivashankare Gowda.