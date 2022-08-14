Don’t politicise border security with China: Defence minister

Jodhpur, Aug 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked the opposition leaders and said that there should be no politics over border security with China.

On the occasion of the 385th birth anniversary celebration of Veer Durgadas Rathore in Jodhpur’s Salwa Kalan area, Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue of Veer Durgadas Rathore and said, “They say ‘China did this,’ ‘China did that.’ To such political leaders, I say- There should be no politicisation whenever it is a matter of the honour of the country. It is these brave sons who go and guard the borders.”

Praising the mothers of all the brave hearts, Rajnath Singh said, “This is the land of brave women and I bow my head at the feet of all the mothers who gave birth to such brave men”

Slamming the Opposition leaders he said, “Those who raise questions against the national security, I as the Defense Minister, want to assure them that no matter how hard it gets I will not let the honour of India get sacrificed.”

“Today because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s security circle has become stronger than ever before, India is no longer counted among the weak countries of the world and is counted among the most powerful countries of the world,” he added.

Further, he lauded Veer Durgadas Rathore and said, “If there can be any example of social unity and harmony, then it was Durga Das Ji. He was born in an ordinary family but his name is recorded in the pages of history with his extraordinary personality and devotion to Swami.”

“Veer Durgadas had strategic and diplomatic skills in his veins and our government also takes inspiration from him,” he added.

Rajnath Singh added in his conversation that taking inspiration from Durgadas Rathore the government does what they promise, “The BJP does what it says. We get this inspiration from sons of the soil like Veer Durgadas Rathore.”

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh also mentioned the decreased imports of India and increased manufacturing in the homeland, he said, “India use to import from other countries of the world like tanks, arms and ammunition, now you will be surprised to know that within three-four years, magic has happened, now 68 per cent who used to order goods from outside, now only 35 per cent Goods are imported. Earlier, India was the world’s largest importer i.e. India was the buyer of goods from the world, but today under the leadership of Modi Ji, today we are the world’s largest exporter, standing in the line of 25 countries of the world.”

He added, “Celebrating Aazadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, PM Modi has said that every house should have a flag, there is a wonderful charisma in ‘Tiranga’ of India. To protect Our National Flag every Indian is ready to go to any extent. I want to say that everyone should maintain mutual harmony, maintain the relationship of brotherhood, some forces are involved in breaking it, whatever happened in Udaipur, it was shocking that people of all kinds of religions should come and oppose such acts, we should follow the example that Durgadas Rathore has set in his life.” (ANI)