India reports nearly 15,815 new Covid cases, 68 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 13: India reported 15,815 fresh Covid-19 cases and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry.

The data updated at 8 am Saturday also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections.

The 15,815 new infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall Covid figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.36 per cent, while the weekly rate was 4.79 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,35,93,112, according to the ministry.

It also said 207.71 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (PTI)