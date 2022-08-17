Rangdajied United to launch football school programme

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 16: Rangdajied United FC will launch its Football School Program which kicks-off from September 1 at Madan Heh, Mawlai. Mawlai will be the first official centre to start services in Shillong before expanding to other locations in the city and the state in the coming months. RUFC Football School will be a curriculum-based training programme developed by the club’s technical staff that includes some of the state’s top coaches and instructors. The age group to start with will be from the age of 4 years to 14. Registration for the football school has begun and interested parents and players may contact the club via WhatsApp on +91 8794170584 for further details.