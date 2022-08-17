Kazi Zaman win TMC Independence Cup

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 16: The Kazi Zaman College football team were crowned champions of the TMC Independence Cup after beating Patranga via tie-breaker in New Bhaitbari under Rajabala constituency. Patranga opened the scoring in the first minute before Kazi Zaman equalised in the second half. Both sides pressed for the win before the game ended in a draw at the end of regulation time. The match went into penalties with Kazi Zaman winning 5-4 as Patranga missed a crucial penalty. Former minister and current Rangsakona MLA Zenith Sangma attended the final as the chief guest. The tournament winners were awarded Rs 20,000 while the runners-up took home Rs 10,000. Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said, “Football is the most loved game in our state and we had provided Rs 5 crores per year under ‘Mission Football’. We had aimed at ensuring a good future for football in the state but that has unfortunately, not been carried forward.”