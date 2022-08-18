KKR appoint Chandrakant as head coach

Kolkata, Aug 17: Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach. Pandit, a former India wicketkeeper who featured in five Tests and 36 ODIs, was the head coach of Madhya Pradesh side who won the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy for the very first time.

Pandit has been a coaching stalwart in the Indian domestic cricket circuit, leading Mumbai to Ranji Trophy titles in 2002-03, 2003-04 and 2015-16. He went on to coach Vidarbha to Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles in 2017-2018 and 2018-19. He steps into the role vacated by Brendon McCullum, who exited KKR after the 2021 season to take coach England in Tests this year. (IANS)