KKR appoint Chandrakant as head coach

SPORTS
By Agencies
NEW DELHI: IPL MATCH 21-PBKS VS KKR : PTI GRAPHICS(PTI4_25_2021_001010004)

Kolkata, Aug 17: Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach. Pandit, a former India wicketkeeper who featured in five Tests and 36 ODIs, was the head coach of Madhya Pradesh side who won the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy for the very first time.
Pandit has been a coaching stalwart in the Indian domestic cricket circuit, leading Mumbai to Ranji Trophy titles in 2002-03, 2003-04 and 2015-16. He went on to coach Vidarbha to Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles in 2017-2018 and 2018-19. He steps into the role vacated by Brendon McCullum, who exited KKR after the 2021 season to take coach England in Tests this year. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.