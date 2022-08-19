CBI seizes documents, devices during raid at Manish Sisodia’s house 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday seized incriminating documents and electronic devices from the residence of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

Simultaneous raids were going on at 20 other places in seven states.

The CBI seized some documents in the presence of a public witness. It was done with full legal process to avoid any controversy in future, said a source.

“Seizure memo was made in the presence of a public witness. We are still searching the place,” said the source.

The team is also scanning the different documents at his house and also questioned Sisodia, sources added.

The CBI teams were also raiding the house of former Excise Commissioner E. Gopikrishan, four public servants and others.

Raids were currently going on in seven states and can go on till evening, said a source.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre.

“CBI has come. They are welcome. We are extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become number-1,” Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia went on to say that they will give them full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. He said that till now many cases were filed against him but nothing had come out.

“Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for good education in the country.

“These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi’s education and health. That is why the Health Minister and Education Minister of Delhi have been caught so that the good work of education, health can be stopped,” Sisodia said in his tweet.

The CBI has lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in liquor policy against Manish Sisodia and others. The Delhi L-G had requested the CBI to look into the matter as there were many loopholes in the liquor policy of Delhi government.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra accused Sisodia of corruption.

“Corruption of Satyendra Jain has been caught, Sisodia’s scams are now coming in front of the public.

“The case of loot of crores of rupees in the name of liquor contracts is only the beginning. Our fight against the corruption of Kejriwal government is on, those who looted Delhi will have to go to jail,” Mishra tweeted.