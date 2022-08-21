Antim wins historic gold at Jr World Wrestling C’ships

SPORTS
By Agencies
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @AmitShah ON SATURDAY, AUG. 20, 2022** Sofia: Wrestler Antim Panghal after creating history and becoming the first Indian girl to win a gold medal at the U-20 World Championships, in Sofia, Bulgaria. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_20_2022_000224A)

New Delhi, Aug 20: Indian woman wrestler in 53kg category Antim made history by winning the first gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championships, when she achieved the feat in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday following a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the final against Kazakhstan’s Altyn Shagayeva, an under-20 Asian bronze medallist.
In the qualification round, Antim defeated a German wrestler 11-0, while in the quarterfinal scored a victory by ‘fall’ against a Japanese opponent. In the semifinal she easily defeated a Ukrainian grappler.
Two India grapplers lost their final bouts to settle for silver, while two others won bronze. With this achievement, the Indian junior women’s team clinched the runners-up Trophy with 160 points. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.