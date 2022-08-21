Qatar World Cup could be last hurrah for superstar rivals Messi, Ronaldo

New Delhi, Aug 20: Football stars are once again ready to showcase their talent in the World Cup 2022, which starts in less than 100 days in Qatar, but for the world’s two biggest stars – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – it will probably be the last time they will be seen in the action in the football extravaganza.

Argentina’s Messi is now 35, and the Portuguese striker is 37, and this could probably be the last World Cup for them. So far, Messi and Ronaldo have not won the World Cup and this time around both would be determined to add the only trophy missing from their stellar careers.

Having inspired their respective national teams to continental glory (Portugal at Euro 2016 and Argentina at the 2021 Copa America), both players know they’re representing teams capable of winning in Qatar if they can overcome traditional favourites like France, Brazil and Germany.

Talk of Messi’s powers waning has been exaggerated this season, but the seven-time ‘World Player of the Year’ might have been saving his 35-year-old legs for one last push at a World Cup winner’s medal. His enduring class will be crucial for Argentina in the World Cup.

Ronaldo has won the European Championship but the leading scorer in men’s international soccer hasn’t played in a World Cup final. Expectations will be intense around Ronaldo in Qatar, as they will look once again to Ronaldo’s ability to lead their attack as a huge focal point. (IANS)