CSKCL pick Faf, Ali, Theekshana

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21: The Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), which has acquired the Johannesburg franchise in the Cricket South Africa T20 League, on Sunday announced the signing of five players including South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and England all-rounder Moeen Ali for the inaugural edition.

Besides Faf and Moeen, the others signed are Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), Romario Shepherd (West Indies) and Gerald Coetzee (South Africa).

“As per the rules of CSA, we are eligible to take four players from the contracted list of players who are available – one marquee player from South Africa. From the balance three, not more than two can be from one country,” said KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

“We have decided to pick Faf, Moeen, Maheesh and Romario as the four players who have been contracted by Cricket South Africa. We are also allowed to take one development player from South Africa. We have decided on Gerald, as recommended by Faf,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying in a release.

On signing of Faf du Plessis, Viswanathan said, “Faf has been a backbone of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for the last 10 years. He has been one of the most consistent players for our team. We were not fortunate to pick him during the last auction in the IPL.

“We were looking for an opportunity and that came up in the CSA T20 League. We are happy that we got Faf back with the Super Kings family.”

About Moeen Ali, he said, “As far as Moeen is concerned, everybody is aware of his potential as an all-rounder and his skills in white-ball cricket. We are very happy to have retained Moeen. (IANS)