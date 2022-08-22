Panchal likely to lead India A in Tests vs NZ A

New Delhi, Aug 21: Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal is likely to lead India A in three four-day ‘Tests’ against New Zealand A, beginning in Bengaluru from September 1.

While the national selection committee chaired by Chetan Sharma will be meeting on Monday to announce the red and white ball ‘A’ teams for the New Zealand series, it is learnt that former India captain Ajinkya Rahane’s comeback to competitive cricket will happen in Duleep Trophy.

Rahane sustained a groin injury during last IPL and had undergone intense rehabilitation with his international career at cross roads after being overlooked in the Test squad.

“Rahane hasn’t played any cricket of late and hence straightaway the selectors won’t put him in India A with lot of performers waiting. I think he will play for West Zone in Duleep Trophy and take it from thereon,” a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

It is understood that Rahane is not in the scheme of things for the Bangladesh tour in December but a good Ranji Trophy season might just bring him back in the mix for the big home series against Australia. (PTI)