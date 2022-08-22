England don’t stand chance in Ashes next year: Boycott

London, Aug 21: Legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has issued an ominous warning to Ben Stokes’ Test side following their innings defeat against South Africa, saying they won’t stand a chance of winning the Ashes next year at home if they dish out a similar display against Australia.

In one of the most scathing attacks on the home team following their innings and 12-run debacle at Lord’s in the opening Test against Dean Elgar’s South Africa, the former opener indicated that the visitors had deflated England. “The way our batsmen dealt with the South Africa pace attack does not augur well for the Ashes next year in England. In the past three Ashes series – one home and two away – Australia’s quicks have blown us away,” Boycott wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

“So don’t tell me we are going to beat Australia next year after we play like that against South Africa at Lord’s. I watch people’s feet and hands when they face fast bowling. I don’t listen to what the coaches or players say.

“Talk is cheap but runs win matches. At the moment when you watch England face fast bowling you don’t want to get up and make a cup of tea or go for a pee because if you do by the time you get back they will be all out. There is no substitute for nasty, hostile fast bowling mixed up with the odd throat ball that makes batsmen jump around and gets them outside their comfort zone. It takes courage, good technique and a method to survive.

“Anyone who thinks our batsmen can consistently whack top-class fast bowlers around when they have a new ball in their hand has never played Test cricket. Trying to attack Rabada, Ngidi and Nortje bowling over 90mph with a new conker when it was zipping around in the first innings was madness. Just staying in would have been tough for most of us batsmen.” (IANS)