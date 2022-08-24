Bangladeshi national arrested

Shillong, Aug 24: East Jaintia Hills district police of Police today arrested one Bangladeshi national at Kullang area on the National Highway 6. The persons had illegally entered Indian territory through jungles on the international border.

The person identified as one Misba Uddin who is one of the most wanted criminal involved in facilitating infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals across the border, was apprehended by a joint team of personnel from Umkiang PPP and Ratacherra Infiltration Check Post. He was put under arrest and a case was registered. Further investigation is on.