Meghalaya CM pledges to promote welfare of ex-servicemen

Shillong, Aug 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said that the state government as keen to promote welfare of ex-servicemen and utilise them as valuable human resources for the benefit of the state.

Charing the 23rd meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board at the conference room of the Meghalaya Secretariat here, the chief minister lauded the Directorate of Sainik Welfare for its sustained efforts towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen.

He pledged that the state government would look into the issues that had been flagged in the meeting today as it is committed to the welfare of the ex-servicemen, widows and dependents of Meghalaya.

The meeting discussed important issues including construction of Sainik Rest House-cum-Office Complex in Shillong, establishment of ECHS polyclinic with CSD outlet facilities at Tura for the welfare of veterans of Garo Hills, enhancement of cash grants to gallantry and distinguished award winners of the State, establishment of Sainik schools in the state and creation of Welfare Organizers at Jowai and Baghmara.

The meeting was also attended by the state Chief Secretary D P Wahlang, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command Air Marshall D K Patnaik, COS HQ 101 Area Major General R Amar, Director (Grievances), Kendriya Sainik Board, New Delhi, Directorate Resettlement Zone (East), Kolkata and Secretary of the Board, Colonel Gautam Kumar Rai.