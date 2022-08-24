Trinamool Congress removes Tripura president Subal Bhowmik

Bhowmik, a former Congress MLA, joined the TMC in July last year.

He was appointed as the TMC state President after party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 29 announced a 132-member full-fledged state committee in the BJP-ruled Tripura.

According to sources, Bhowmik, who was earlier in the BJP, is again likely to re-join the saffron party as he has a good rapport with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

In a statement on Wednesday, the TMC said that Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties as state President of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect.

All other members of the State Committee, State Youth Committee, State Mahila Committee, State SC Cell and State ST Cell shall continue in their positions as-is.

TMC’s Tripura state in-charge and former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee and party’s Rajya Sabha Member Sushmita Dev shall look after the functioning of the party till a new state president is appointed.