Protest over MeECL inefficiency resumes in Resubelpara

Tura, Aug 25: The protest against the alleged inefficiency of the MeECL is underway with the GSU CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak, the GSMC and other organizations resuming its Sit-in-Demonstration at the department’s office in Resubelpara of North Garo Hills on Thursday.

Thursday’s protest happens to be the second day of the protest and will continue till Friday. Leaders of the protesting organizations have informed that they would extend the protest even further if the concerned authorities failed to respond to their demands.

It may be mentioned that the same groups had recently staged series of protest at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills demanding the re-structuring of the MeECL. The combined bodies, among others, had sought the appointment of sufficient staff to ensure better service in the region.