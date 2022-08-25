With e-challan, STP realises fine of over Rs 2 cr from traffic violations

SHILLONG, Aug 24: Since the introduction of e-challan last year, thec has realised a fine of over Rs 2 crore from traffic violations.

Since the introduction of e-challan in March last year till Monday, a total of 27,048 cases have been registered out of which 26,972 have been disposed of and 436 cases are pending. A total of 289 cases have been forwarded to court and nine vehicles were impounded.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, outgoing East Khasi Hills Superintendant of Police (Traffic) Shailendra Bamaniya said that this mechanism is integrated with Vahan and Sarathi Parivanan, which are linked to the registration certificates and license of the vehicle owners.

It was also informed that as of now, around 80 such E-Challan devices have been distributed among traffic personnel of Shillong and nearby rural areas, and around 250 such devices have been provided to the traffic personnel throughout the state.

E-Challan is a sophisticated software comprising Android-based mobile app and web interface, developed for the purpose of providing a digital traffic solution.

With the help of the mechanism, the traffic personnel can also identify a fake vehicular registration number without breaking sweat.