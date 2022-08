Shillong, Aug 30: The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Tura has allowed the arrest of Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu in connection with the Tura Police Station Case No. 189(08)2022 u/s 120B/384/417/419/420/467/468/471 IPC related with the activities of Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce.

Accordingly, he will be arrested tomorrow from Tura jail and forwarded to court.