Training for para legal volunteers underway in SGH

Tura, Aug 30: The two day training program for Para Legal Volunteers organized by the District Legal Services Authority Baghmara under the Aiges of NALSA, with an aim to provide counselling and guidance to the new recruits, got under way on Tuesdayat DRDA Training Hall Baghmara.

During the training Chief Judicial Magistrate Daniel S Marbaniang in his introductory address spoke on the benefits of joining as Para Legal Volunteers. Marbaniang while addressing the new volunteers said that they will later become valuable partners for the police and Government officials and a valuable friend to the community they serve.

Others who also spoke include Judicial Magistrate 1st class Ms R.Dachi K Sangma, Alme Sanches D Shira Assistant Public Prosecutor and Nickanur M Sangma, Legal Aid Counsel.

A total of 20 volunteers from the entire district enrolled for the training on the first day.