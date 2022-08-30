Groups begin two-day protest over electrocution death in SGH  

Tura, Aug 30: Combined groups from South Garo Hills on Tuesday, began their two day Sit-in protest of the MeECL in Nongalbibra after district authorities failed to take action over the recent electrocution death of a woman from the district.

The unfortunate incident took place on August 18, around 11 am at Nengbrek Gittim under Nongalbibra where one, Suritha N Sangma lost her life. The victim reportedly came into contact with the low lying 11 KV line which connects Nongalbibra to Darang Boldak leading to her electrocution and subsequent death.

Earlier, the combined groups had submitted a complaint to the district’s deputy commissioner demanding that strong action be taken against those responsible for the alleged negligence which led to the incident. However, failure of the District Administration to initiate action so far compelled the groups comprising the Nongalbibra circle of the FKJGP, the GSU and others to launch the agitation on Tuesday.

The Sit-in demonstration is to be resumed on Wednesday and the agitating groups have informed that they would begin another round of protest in the form of office picketing, the day after, if nothing is done with regard to their demands.