M’laya vice captain, opener in NE squad for Duleep Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 29: Meghalaya vice captain Dippu Ch Sangma and opener Kishan Lyngdoh have been selected for the North East Zone team that will be making its maiden appearance in the Duleep Trophy.

Meghalaya’s Chiang D Shira will also be the manager of the side.

Sangma has played 45 domestic matches for Meghalaya in BCCI tournaments and has scored one Ranji Trophy century and two half-centuries – one in the first-class Ranji Trophy and one in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He has also taken 40 wickets in these two formats and the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Lyngdoh, meanwhile, made huge waves in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021, hitting 247 runs in five innings with three fifties and at a strike rate of nearly 143.

The Duleep Trophy is a first-class knockout tournament that features zonal teams. This is the first time that the North East has been included, although Assam and Tripura play in the East Zone.

All 15 players selected for the NEZ team are locals; the selectors decided not to pick any guest players. The team will face West Zone from 8 September.