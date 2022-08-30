Meghalaya felicitates athletes on National Sports Day

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 29: As part of the National Sports Day celebration, the Sports and Youth Affairs department felicitated more that 400 athletes from 21 disciplines at a function held at Soso Tham auditorium here on Monday.

Chief Secretary, Donald P Wahlang and the two vice presidents of the Meghalaya State Olympics Association, Matsiewdor War Nongbri and S Swett handed over the cash award to the athletes.

On the occasion, there was also a formal sending off of the school football teams who will represent the state in the upcoming Subroto Mukherjee Cup in New Delhi.

It may be mentioned that Roman Catholic Evening School, Mihmyntdu Jowai will take part in the under-14 boy’s category while St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary and Iewrynghep Higher Secondary School, Pomlum Upper Shillong will take part in the under-17 boy’s and girl’s category.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahlang lauded the department for facilitating the athletes who have brought laurels to the state both at the international and national sports event. He urged the athletes to work hard to win medals for the state in the upcoming North East Games to be hosted by Meghalaya later this year.