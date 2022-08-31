CAA case in SC: Chidambaram offers help to Assam Cong

Guwahati, Aug 31: Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram has assured the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) of providing assistance in the case challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Supreme Court.

An eminent lawyer, Chidambaram had practiced in the Supreme Court as well as on various High Courts earlier.

It may be recalled that the APCC had filed a petition before the apex court back in 2019 challenging the legislation.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Assam PCC spokesperson Manjit Mahanta informed that Chidambaram has assured to provide legal assistance in the case before the Supreme Court.

“He will also assist during the argument stage in the apex court whenever needed,” a statement by APCC said.

Mahanta further informed that APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah had met former additional advocate general of Assam in the Supreme Court, Krishna Sarma in New Delhi and discussed with her the current status of the case filed by the party’s state unit before the top court.

Sarma’s law firm, Corporate Law Group, will subsequently take the matter forward in the apex court.