CM, ministers bid adieu to outgoing Assam CS

Guwahati, Aug 31: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met outgoing chief secretary Jishnu Barua at the latter’s office in the Assam Secretariat and wished him a happy and healthy post-retirement life.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by education minister Ranoj Pegu, chief secretary-designate Paban Kumar Borthakur and principal secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, lauded the outgoing chief secretary for the dedicated service he extended to the state and its residents for more than three decades.

A 1988-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Barua retired from Indian Administrative Service on reaching superannuation age on Wednesday.

Sarma further expressed confidence that Barua would always be available for advice and guidance, whenever the government reached up to him.

Prior to his appointment as the state’s chief secretary, Barua had worked in various capacities under both the Assam and central government.