UDP announces Subroto Marak as Mendipathar candidate

Tura, Aug 31: The United Democratic Party (UDP) in a meeting held today at the Mendipathar in North Garo Hills (NGH) announced the candidature of Subroto G Marak for the party in the upcoming Assembly election, 2023.

The announcement came in the presence of senior party leaders including the working president of the UDP.

Subroto, who was earlier with the NPP as a possible candidate for the seat, had quit the NPP before joining the UDP along with his supporters.