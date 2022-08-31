National seminar on biodiversity conservation to be held in Tura

Tura, Aug 31: A two day “National Seminar on Conservation of Biodiversity (NSCB 2022)” together with Kisan Mela 2022 is to be held under the aegis of DBT, New Delhi-sponsored Biotech KISAN Hub, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus on September 2 and 3 at the latter’s campus in Tura.

During the two day seminar, participants from different states will share their research works in different technical sessions. Farmers, NE-GrassRoot Innovators, entrepreneurs, startups etc from different parts of Meghalaya and other states will also take part in the Kisan Mela 2022.

The two day programme will also include an open Floor Meeting of Farmers, NE-GrassRoot Innovators, Perspective Entrepreneurs etc with Directors/ Senior Government Officials/Officials from Funding agencies, Head of the Institutions, Programme/Project coordinators etc., to come with possible solutions for societal development.