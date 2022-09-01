Assam minister finds ‘anomalies’ at rehab centre, warns authorities of action

Guwahati, Sept 1: Assam social justice and empowerment minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday found irregularities in the functioning of a private rehabilitation centre here and warned the authorities of strict action.

During a sudden visit to the rehabilitation centre, namely Peace Wellness Foundation, Hazarika was taken aback by the lack of even the slightest facility for the inmates of the centre.

Besides, noticing that there were no healthcare facilities available at the centre, the minister directed the joint director of health services to conduct a health check-up of the inmates at the earliest.

Amid allegations of a section of people running a drug racket at the rehabilitation centre Hazarika further directed the police to strictly monitor the centre for the next three days.

“If so many people are kept in an unhealthy environment, the physical and mental condition of drug addicts will only get worse,” the minister later informed mediapersons.

Stating that the government will soon frame a policy to run the rehabilitation centres in the state, Hazarika said that they would not be allowed to function only for commercial purposes.

On the other hand, the minister said that as a first step, he would hold discussions with the authorities of all rehabilitation centres in Guwahati on Saturday.

He further informed that necessary measures would be taken soon so that no one can plunder in the name of running a rehabilitation centre in Assam and put youths, who want to come out of drug addiction, in trouble.