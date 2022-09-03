SSA teachers meet CM over grievances

Tura, Sep 3: Teachers under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) recently met the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to discuss their grievances as well as seek the release of their 3 months pending salaries. The meeting was held in Williamnagar in East Garo Hills (EGH).

As per the teachers, the demands related to regularization of their jobs, increase in base salaries to Rs 45,000 along with the release of their 8 months pending arrears apart from their 3 months salaries.

Following the meeting and the assurances given by the CM, the SSA teachers have decided to call off their black badge protest on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sep 5.

“We have been assured that our arrears and salaries will be released in the next few days. He also assured to look into the question of enhancement of salaries as was promised by deputy CM, Prestone Tynsong. We have asked him to ensure that these demands are met before the end of the MDA’s term,” said president, L Ch Momin.

The SSA teachers further questioned the recent order of the education department of planting trees on Teachers’ Day.

“We seek clarification as to why these activities have been set up for Teachers’ Day. Is it a mark of respecting teachers and are all states in the country following the same. The order should be the same as the rest of the country,” said secretary, B Ch Marak, while opposing the move.