Will look into allegations if complaint filed: Lokayukta

SHILLONG, Sep 3: Chairperson of Meghalaya Lokayukta Bhalang Dhar said he was ready to look into the matter if somebody files a complaint on the issue of alleged irregularities in procurement of vehicles and other anomalies in the Meghalaya Police headquarters.

Reacting to the alleged scam, Dhar made it clear that he would look into the issue if “someone files a complaint” and there was no provision of taking suo motu cognizance of the allegations.

Following the damning expose by the five-member internal inquiry committee of a “vehicle scam” and blatant overstepping of jurisdiction and authority with regards to procurement of vehicles and their misuse by the then Assistant Inspector-General of Police (Administration) GK Iangrai, the demand for an independent probe into the entire episode has been growing louder. Different political parties have also stressed on the need for an independent probe to clear the air.

The state government has refrained from committing to on an independent probe.

The “scam” was exposed by an inquiry team, headed by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) – Mukesh Kumar Singh which investigated the irregularities and mismanagement in the procurement of vehicles.