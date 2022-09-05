Sports Snippets

Mumbai girl Anishka bags gold in Malaysian Chess Meet



Mumbai, Sep 4: Six-year-old Anishka Biyani won gold medal in the Malaysian Age Group Rapid Chess Championship at Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Anishka, a first grade student of Dhirubhai Ambani school, achieved the feat in the Under-6 Open category with an impressive score of four points out of possible six to clinch the title in the girls category. Participants from as many as eight countries took part in the competition. Earlier this year, Anishka also qualified as one of the best under-7 players in the All India FIDE rating chess tournament held in Yousufguda, Hyderabad. “Anishka is extremely talented and this is her first big international victory where she competed with the best players from across the world. It is good for her that she would play more such events in the future,” said her coach Durga Nagesh Guttula of SMCA in a release. Anishka is currently preparing for the Singapore Open National Age Group Championship that is scheduled to be held later this year. (PTI)

French tennis player accuses former coach of sexual assault

New York, Sep 4: A professional tennis player from France who reached a career-high ranking of No. 39 last year has accused her former coach of rape and sexual assault. The French Tennis Federation said in a statement on Saturday that it is “standing by” Fiona Ferro, a 25-year-old who lost in qualifying at the US Open last week, “in the proceedings she has initiated against her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre.” The federation added that it “is examining the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit in this case.” Ferro wrote on social media about her accusation against Bouteyre and said, “I did not consent.” “I have full confidence in the justice system of my country and confirm that I do not wish to make any other statement on the criminal investigation,” Ferro said. Ferro is the latest female tennis player to bring attention to the issue of protecting athletes from predatory coaches. (AP)