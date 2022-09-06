Ex-national squash champ Jehangir Pandole’s last rites today

The last rites of former national squash champion Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole — who was killed along with Shapoorji Pallonji Group scion Cyrus P. Mistry in a car accident in Palghar — shall be performed here on Tuesday evening, his family said.

Pandole, 49, is survived by his family comprising Kamal D. Pandole, his brother Darius and sister-in-law Dr. Anahita Pandole, Farokh and Simone Pandole and Yohan, Rian, Laleh and Jeh.

The last rites of Pandole shall be performed as per the Parsi traditions at Hodiwala Bungli in Doongerwadi, south Mumbai at 5 p.m. – hours after the cremation of his friend Mistry at the Worli Crematorium — on Tuesday.

Both Darius and Jehangir were squash champions in their youth and the latter went onto become a professional player who represented India at the Asian Junior Squash Championships tourney in 1991.

According to a family friend, the Pandole family was also the erstwhile owner of the beverages and foods major ‘Dukes’, which produced popular drinks like ‘Mangola’.

An MBA from London Business School, Jehangir earlier worked as a director with The Netherlands-based KPMG, London, while Darius handled the family businesses in Mumbai and oversaw the sale of the Dukes company to PepsiCo in 1994.

He was seated in the back seat of the ill-fated Mercedes Benz SUV which hit a road-divider when they were travelling from the Parsi pilgrim town of Udvada in south Gujarat to Maharashtra via the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the afternoon of September 4.

The Pandoles and Mistry were returning from Udvada after performing certain religious rites in memory of Jehangir and Darius’ father Dinshaw Pandole, who died last week.

Earlier, Mistry’s father, Pallonji S. Mistry had died at the age of 93 in Mumbai on June 28.

Darius and Mistry were schoolmates at the famed Cathedral & John Connon School in south Mumbai, the alma mater of several celebrities.

Darius and his wife Dr. Anahita — who were seriously injured in the road crash — were shifted to Mumbai early on Monday and are undergoing treatment at the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.