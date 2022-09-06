Seminar on conservation of biodiversity held

Tura, Sep 6: A two-day “National Seminar on Conservation of Biodiversity (NSCB 2022)” was held jointly with Kisan Mela 2022 was organized by Biotech KISAN Hub, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, under the aegis of DBT, New Delhi-sponsored project recently.

The inaugural programme was chaired by Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor, North-Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya as the Chairman; Dr. Balraj Singh, national coordinator, AICRP on Honey Bees and Pollinator, New Delhi as the chief guest; Fr. Bivan R. Mukum, Principal, Don Bosco College, Tura, Meghalaya as the guest of honour; Prof. Sujata Gurudev, Campus In-Charge, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus as the Co-Chairman; and Dr. Arindam Barman, Assistant Professor and Project Coordinator, Department of Horticulture, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, as the organizing secretary.

Participants from different states of India attended the national seminar and shared their research works in different technical sessions of the seminar. Meanwhile, farmers, NE-Grass Root Innovators, entrepreneurs, startups etc., from different parts of Meghalaya and other states of Northeast India took part in the Kisan Mela, 2022.