Shillong, Sep 8: In its unrelenting war against drugs, East Khasi Hills (EKH) district police in Meghalaya have foiled a nefarious design of drug traffickers in a well-synchronized and swift operation and nabbed four traffickers.

The police team seized 188.43 gms of contraband heroin worth Rs 75 Lakhs, cash amount of Rs 1.65 lakh, five mobile phone handsets and one scooty from the gang. It has been tweeted by the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today.