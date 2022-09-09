CM launches MRSSA portal to vet tenants

SHILLONG, Sep 8: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday launched the online portal of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

The web-based system is being rolled out in seven localities of Shillong in the first phase. These localities are Nongrim Hills, Lapalang, Nongmynsong, Nongrah, Pohkseh, Riat Laban and Wahdienglieng.

The Chief Minister said the implementation of the digitised system will not only ensure the safety and security of the residents but will also act as a strong intelligence-gathering system for the authorities to monitor and act, based on the inputs gathered from the online database.

He added that the digitisation and preparation of the online database for the MRSSA could also be beneficial for monitoring and better implementation of the schemes and programmes of the government.

He said the digitisation process will connect more than 6,000 villages in the state to the online system and the database can then be utilised for better service delivery in critical areas such as healthcare.

“Such an exercise is going to help us not just in terms of safety and security but also in digitising things and monitoring the different services, schemes and programmes implemented by the government. We want to expand this digitisation not just for MRSSA but also for effective implementation of other government services,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the initial rollout of the online system will cover the relevant towns and localities on priority before being expanded in a phased manner across the state.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the safety of the people is of paramount importance and acknowledged the various proactive steps taken by the Dorbar Shnongs for the security of the residents.

The government introduced the MRSSA 2016 with the purpose of ensuring and enhancing the security of the citizens of the state by making a careful and thorough examination of the tenants.

The implementation of the Act is expected to prevent anti-social elements from gaining shelter in the state and to create a control mechanism to check illegal migrants who might be coming and residing in the localities.

The government collaborated with NIC Meghalaya for developing an online application system that will enable the citizens – landlords and tenants – to register themselves with prior verification from the local authorities.

The web application was designed accordingly for the local authorities to enter the details of the rental units as provided in Form B of the Act. The URL of the web application is http://megrssa.nic.in and it can be accessed from PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones. A mobile app has also been developed to enable landlords and tenants to register from their smartphones.