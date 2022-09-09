Mawrie, Hek reaffirm Ao’s pull-out remark

SHILLONG, Sep 8: BJP state president Ernest Mawrie and MLA Alexander Laloo Hek on Thursday reaffirmed the statement of party’s Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao that the party might pull out of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

The duo said the matter was discussed during a meeting with some national leaders of the party who visited the state recently and they said the final decision will be taken by party’s central leadership.

Earlier, cabinet minister and party MLA Sanbor Shullai had made a contradictory statement stating that the BJP will not withdraw its support to the MDA.

Mawrie said, “We already had a meeting of the core committee with a national general secretary where most members expressed the view that the issue of withdrawal of support should be discussed. The decision will be taken by the central leaders and we are waiting for it.”

He said he cannot comment on the statements made by Ao and Shullai unless the state unit receives the green signal from the central leaders.

Talking about the conflicting statements of the BJP leaders, Mawrie said, “These were individual comments. Our national leaders will study and decide.”

Earlier, Ao had stated the BJP might withdraw its support to the MDA within a month. He had stated that the party was trying to collect evidence of corruption against the government and subsequently, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate would come to the state to investigate the alleged irregularities.

But Mawrie said, “That is not correct. We are not doing that. This type of investigation is taking place only in states where there is scam.”

Stating that he was not consulted, the state BJP chief said it is for Ao to clarify what he had actually meant.

Hek said the party is seriously thinking of withdrawing its support to the government.

“We have to take a decision and our mind is very clear. Everyone wants to pull out of the government,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, he said, “This is a BJP family matter. Why are non-BJP persons giving their opinion?”