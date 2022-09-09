Family ready to approach NHRC

SHILLONG, Sep 8: With the state government set to table the judicial inquiry report on the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in the Assembly on the first day of the autumn session on Friday, the family of the late HNLC leader has asserted that they would approach the National Human Rights Commission if the report is “not in their favour”.

“We are waiting for the report. Let the government declare the report tomorrow whatever the content might be,” Cheristerfield’s brother Granary said on Thursday.

The report was submitted by the one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice (retired) T Vaiphei to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on May 20 this year but it has not been made public.